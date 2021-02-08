Survey: Tennessee business leaders remain optimistic about economy despite pandemic losses

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, business leaders across Tennessee continue to be more optimistic about the state’s economy than the national economy.

According to a survey conducted by Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, two-thirds of Tennessee business leaders expect the state’s economy to be better than the national economy over the next 12 months.

One finding among participants, businesses were impacted very differently by the pandemic.

46% of respondents said their revenues declined over the past year

29% reported revenue growth.

8% plan to make a COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employees

More than 20% plan to encourage or provide vaccinations for their employees

“This shows us that Tennessee business leaders are optimistic that the worst economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are behind us,” said Bill Fox, director of the Boyd Center. “There’s even more optimism about the Tennessee economy, and an appreciation for how quickly many businesses were able to adapt to the new normal of the past year.”

Among the findings, 56% of employers surveyed say they plan to tell employees that vaccines are optional. About 7.7% will required employees to get the vaccination, and about 10% say they don’t anticipate communicating with employees.

The Boyd Center, located in the Haslam College of Business, conducted the survey between January 19 and February 1, gathering responses from business leaders from across Tennessee. Respondents represent a broad sample of businesses across all industries and range in size from fewer than 50 to more than 5,000 employees. The full results can be found online.