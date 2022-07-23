MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery from earlier this month.

Police say the suspect robbed the Florence Point Market on Florence Road on July 6.

The armed person entered the store with an AR-style rifle and demanded money from the register and safe and allegedly threatened to shoot employees if they resisted.

They got away with nearly $1,000.

Getaway vehicle (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police say the suspect drove away in a light-colored vehicle.

If you have any information about this case or the identity of the suspect, call Detective Daniel Sosa at (629) 201-5619.