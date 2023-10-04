KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man who fired at Knox County deputies in a shootout that left Tucker Blakely dead was arrested on domestic violence charges in Michigan months earlier.

Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said that Matthew Logan Rose was arrested on July 29 after an argument with his wife that reportedly led him to fire a gun outside his parents’ home.

Potbury said that Rose wanted to go back home to Tennessee but his wife drove them to his parents’ home in Davison, Michigan. His wife locked herself inside the home out of fear resulting from her history with Rose and his aggressive behavior, the prosecutor said.

He reportedly tried to force his way inside and shot a handgun towards some trees near the house while his wife, their two children, and his parents watched from the home.

Rose was later found walking along a roadway and was taken into custody. “According to the investigation, he had been on a three-day binge of alcohol and drugs,” Potbury said.

He was charged with domestic violence, reckless use of a firearm, and illegal entry.

Knox County deputies were responding to a report of a domestic incident on Oct. 1 when a shooting involving Rose ensued. Rose, 30, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Blakely, 29, was hospitalized at UT Medical Center. Sheriff Tom Spangler announced his passing at a press conference one day later.

The community has come together to support Blakely’s family and the sheriff’s office in the wake of his death.

Many regional law enforcement agencies have pledged support to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time. Blakely’s body was escorted to a Powell funeral home in a procession of dozens of law enforcement vehicles.

The exact circumstances of the shooting are still under state investigation.

Blakely will lie in state starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 6, at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike in Corryton. A celebration of life will start at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to pay their respects starting at 10 a.m. and are welcome to stay for the celebration of life.