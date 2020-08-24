Taking a closer look at Governor Lee’s new protest law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee signed a new bill into law last week increasing penalties for certain types of protests.

The 11-page bill increases former misdemeanors into felonies, such as camping on state property. This crime has been moved up to a Class E felony and is punishable by up to six years in prison.



University of Tennessee law professor Dwight Aarons says this change is significant because a felony also takes away a person’s right to vote.

This law comes amid recent protests at the Tennessee state capitol. Activists are now questioning whether or not this infringes on their First Amendment rights.

“I think that will most certainly be one of the challenges that protesters and or their lawyers will raise, that this is unconstitutional. One, protesting is protected by the federal constitution, the first amendment. And then secondly, you’re taking away my right to vote, which is another guaranteed right under the federal and state constitution,” Aarons said.

The bill does state that peaceful protests can take place, but according to page 6 of the document, camping, vandalizing, or sleeping on state property — is against the law.

Aarons says whether or not more people are arrested will most likely be in the hands of the individual officer.

“One may say to two or three people, ‘OK you guys have been out here for four hours, it’s time to go home’ and then they pick up and go home. Another may just as soon as they see them round them up and say you’ve been in violation of this law,” Aarons said.

The law goes into effect starting Oct. 1. A copy of the full bill can be found here.