WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Tennessee.

According to the TBI, a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on State Route 81 around 12:30 p.m. Monday. When the driver allegedly refused to stop, a pursuit began.

WJHL Photo

The TBI reports the pursuit ended after spike strips were deployed in the 1000 block of State Route 81.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the TBI reports that a passenger got out and ran into a nearby wooded area. A dog also reportedly exited the car and ran toward the trooper, which resulted in the trooper shooting the dog.

TBI officials told News Channel 11 that the dog died as a result of being shot.

The passenger who ran into the woods reportedly confronted the trooper afterward.

“For reasons still under investigation, the trooper fired shots, striking the man,” a preliminary statement from the TBI states. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Two other passengers were reportedly inside the stopped vehicle. Neither was injured, according to the TBI.

According to the TBI, no troopers were injured during the incident.