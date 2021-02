KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man sought by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office on first-degree murder charges has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Most Wanted list.

John Michael Poss, 33, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information about Poss’ whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.