TBI: Hardin County deputy killed in shooting, Clifton man charged

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Hardin County deputy.

According to a release from the TBI, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Clifton Police Department were called to a home in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Todd Alan Stricklin, who was armed with a gun. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon but Stricklin refused. As Hardin County deputy Matthew Locke approached the home to assist, Stricklin shot him. Locke was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department posted a statement to their Facebook page:

“In addition to serving his community as a law enforcement officer, Deputy Locke served his country as a member of the Tennessee National Guard. We remember Deputy Locke for his selfless dedication, absolute courage and unparalleled commitment. Our country has lost a warrior. Our community has lost a hero. Our department has lost a brother. We will never forget Deputy Locke, and we are all forever in debt for his sacrifice.”

Stricklin ran from the scene into a wooded area. The release states numerous law enforcement agencies responded. A few hours later, Stricklin was located and taken into custody by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

This morning, TBI Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Stricklin. He was charged with first degree murder and booked into the Hardin County Jail before being transferred to the Chester County Jail.