SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WATE) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into the circumstances that led to a fatal officer involved shooting in Hamilton County Friday night, according to a release from the TBI.

Just before 10 p.m., officers with the Soddy Daisy Police Department responded to a home in the 9600 block of Barbee Road in regards to a 911 call about someone who may have been a danger to themselves, the TBI said.

The release continued to say that when they arrived, officers found a man armed with a knife.

According to the TBI, the man assaulted an officer with the knife, which resulted in other officers firing their service weapons and striking the man. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as William A. Hicks Jr., 56.

An injured officer was treated and has been released.

Agents with the TBI are investigating the shooting at the request of District Attorney General Coty Wamp. The TBI says they will continue to work independently to determine the series of events that led to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Findings will be delivered to the DA for review.