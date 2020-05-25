TBI investigating Sunday night officer-involved shooting in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to News Channel 11 that an investigation is underway after a shooting in Hawkins County Sunday night.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said early Monday morning that there is no active threat to the community and the suspect that was shot remains in critical condition.

Details are extremely limited at this time, and a location and time have not been released yet.

The TBI said more information is expected to be released soon.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

LATEST STORIES: