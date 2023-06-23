KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said a previously missing 11-year-old boy from Kingsport has been found safe.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Joshua Hunley Friday morning after he was reported missing Thursday night by a family member. As of 12:45 p.m., Joshua had been found safe, according to the TBI.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) and TBI reported Joshua has a medical condition and was thought to be without his medication.

Joshua had previously last been seen on Walker Street around 8 p.m. Thursday night.