TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Jackson County teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing Jackson County teen.
Amber Gilly Smith, 17, was last seen Jan. 28 at her home. She is believed to be without her medication.
According to the TBI, Amber is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Anyone one with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 931-268-0180, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.