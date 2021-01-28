TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Jackson County teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing Jackson County teen.

Amber Gilly Smith, 17, was last seen Jan. 28 at her home. She is believed to be without her medication.

🚨Endangered Child Alert 🚨 An ECA has been issued for 17 y/o Amber Gilly Smith out of Jackson County. Amber was last seen at her home in Dodson Branch on 1/25/21. She is believed to be without her medication. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where Amber is. pic.twitter.com/oo9GT5r2Tx — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 28, 2021

According to the TBI, Amber is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone one with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 931-268-0180, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.