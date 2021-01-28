TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Jackson County teen

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing Jackson County teen.

Amber Gilly Smith, 17, was last seen Jan. 28 at her home. She is believed to be without her medication.

According to the TBI, Amber is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone one with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 931-268-0180, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter