TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Mt. Juliet 15-year-old

Kaylee Collins. (Photo via TBI Twitter)

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday night issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl missing from Mt. Juliet.

According to the TBI, Kaylee Collins, 15, of Mt. Juliet, stands at 5’4”, weighs approximately 145, and has green eyes and brown hair that’s been dyed purple.

If you know of Kaylee’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

