TBI releases ‘Crime on Campus 2019’ report

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2019 ‘Crime on Campus’ report, detailing the volume and nature of crime on college and university campuses in the state.

The TBI’s report is made up of data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Here’s what they’re reporting:

Crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities increased by 3.6% from 2018 to 2019, but has decreased overall by 12.3% since 2016.

Offenses categorized as ‘Larceny/Theft’ made up 26.7% of all reported offenses in 2019.

Assault offenses increased by 26.1% between 2018 and 2019.

The overall category of ‘Sex Offenses – Non-Consensual’ decreased by 20% in 2019.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrators, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities. I wish to express my appreciation to all institutions of higher learning that consistently support a unified crime reporting system in Tennessee.” TBI Director David Rausch

If you would like to read the TBI’s full report, see link below:

