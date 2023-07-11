NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has released its annual report detailing the volume and nature of crime across the state.

The “Crime in Tennessee” report compiles data submitted to the TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS), which collects information on 24 crime categories made up of 54 specific offenses.

With each incident, details about the crime, victims, offender, property, arrestees and relationship between the people involved are all reported. All law enforcement agencies, as well as colleges and universities, are required to submit monthly crime statistics to the TBI.

The “Crime in Tennessee” publication serves as a “snapshot” of the database as of May 30, 2023. Of note in this year’s report is a double-digit decrease in reported incidents of murder, rape and kidnapping and abduction from 2021-2022.

Of those crimes, incidences of murder reportedly dropped the most drastically, with the state seeing an overall 14.55% decrease. The number of reported DUI arrests also declined significantly from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022.

Overall, 119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, which include offenses such as homicide, arson, assault, kidnapping, larceny, robbery, embezzlement, fraud, gambling, animal cruelty, motor vehicle theft, sex offenses, human trafficking and more.

According to the TBI, 7.98% of Group A arrests involved juvenile offenders, with a total of 4,143 juveniles arrested across the state in 2022. While that’s more than the 3,816 juveniles arrested in 2020, it was a decrease from the 5,069 juveniles arrested in 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of juvenile victims has steadily increased, with 21,125 reported in 2020 and 26,582 in 2022. Locations of reported offenses were primarily at residences, with only 2.23% of offenses reported at elementary and secondary schools.

Other crimes in the state reportedly saw significant increases. The number of identity theft victims increased by 25.55% from 2021 to 2022, and the reported number of extortion and blackmail victims has increased by 77.51% since 2020.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” TBI Director David Rausch said in a news release following the report’s release. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”

To view the full report, click here.