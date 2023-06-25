MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday morning in Raleigh.

According to the TBI, around 9:00 a.m., a deputy approached a parked car in the 4100 block of Rosswood Avenue and attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene but the driver managed to drive off, dragging the deputy who was pinned against the car door for almost 100 yards.

TBI says, the deputy then shot the driver, who continued to drive for about a half mile further before stopping.

One of the neighbors said the deputy was lying in the road for several minutes after falling out of the suspect’s vehicle.

“I just saw him lying on the ground and he was in excruciating pain,” the neighbor said. “He was just screaming because of the pain and yelling for the reason of being in so much discomfort.”

Neighbors reportedly jumped into action to save the deputy’s life and began applying a tourniquet and towel to the wounds. One of them even used the officer’s radio to call for help.

“I say to you sir, thank you and you represent the best of our community, thank you,” said Sheriff Floyd Bonner of Shelby County.

Reports state the driver died on the way to the hospital.

The deputy is in the hospital suffering from multiple severe injuries but is in stable condition, Sheriff Bonner said. He is expected to have surgery Saturday night.

“We all have to pull together as a community, like we did today, in order to try to get some sort of resolution because otherwise, this will occur not only in quiet neighbors like this but it can happen anywhere,” the neighbor said.

At this time, the identity of the deputy and suspect have not been released and it is still unclear why the deputy approached the suspect to begin with.

Bonner says there is also video footage of the incident on the deputy’s bodycam and sheriff’s car that will be turned in to TBI for further investigation.