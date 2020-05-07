TBI: Sixth person arrested in 2016 murder of father and son

TOONE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sixth person has been arrested in the murders of a 38-year-old man and his 13-year-old son in 2016.

According to the TBI, a Hardeman County grand jury returned indictments charging 44-year-old Nakera LaShawn “Keith” Hamer with various counts including first degree murder. The indictments stem from the investigation into the homicides of Joe Robertson and Jarvarrie Robertson. The two were found shot to death at their Naylor Road home on October 21, 2016.

TBI agents joined the investigation and arrested Andrian Bullock, Damein Hamer, Jeremy Hamer, Marquenton Willians, and Erica Beard in 2016 and 2017. Each of those cases are at various stages of the judicial process.

Nakera Hamer is currently serving jail time in Georgia on unrelated federal narcotics offenses and was officially served arrest warrants charging him with one count of especially aggravated burglary, one count of especially aggravated robbery, and two counts of first degree murder.

He is now awaiting extradition back to Hardeman County to be formally charged.