WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A teenager has been charged with aggravated assault and other charges after an alleged incident among the Daniel Boone High School football team.

A release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) states that agents began looking into the allegations in November 2022 at the request of First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney.

Over the course of the investigation, the TBI reports agents “learned that one member of the team inappropriately touched and assaulted two of his teammates.”

The release states that the teen accused of the assault was charged in January. The TBI reports he was charged with the following:

2 counts of Assault-Offensive Touching

3 counts of Aggravated Assault

The teen, who was not identified further by the TBI, was served with court summons in February for Washington County, TN Juvenile Court.

The TBI informed News Channel 11 in January that its investigation was complete and decisions regarding charges would be determined by Finney’s office. The TBI had previously conducted interviews at Daniel Boone in December as part of its investigation.

Washington County, Tennessee Schools reported in 2022 that a member of the team who had assaulted another teammate had been removed from the team and disciplined accordingly. The school district also denied some rumors surrounding the nature of the assault in a letter to parents based on its own investigation separate from the TBI’s.