TBI: Tennessee reports record number of gun sales in 2020

Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Newly released 2020 data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports record-breaking numbers for gun sales in the state.

That data comes from TBI’s Tennessee Instant Check System for Background Checks, which shows that transactions jumped by 53 percent when compared to 2019.

The TBI says it attributes the events of 2020 like the pandemic, civil unrest and the presidential election to the increase in people wanting to own a weapon.

In 2019, TBI reported 484,000 background checks were conducted. Comparatively, 740,000 were conducted in 2020.

