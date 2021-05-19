TDOC approves raises for staff following COVID-19 related delay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Correction is increasing salaries for staff members beginning July 1.

The proposal was announced in 2019, however, COVID-19 caused significant delays in approval and implementation. The raises will provide a significant increase to starting salaries for new probation and parole officers and funding to ensure every staff member in the probation/parole series receives at least a 7.5% increase to their current salary.

Other components in TDOC’s recruitment and retention initiative include a $5,000 hiring bonus for newly hired correctional officers, a $4,000 retention bonus to current COs, and a $1,000 bonus to any employees who recruits a new CO. The department is working to hire and retain qualified staff.

“Our Probation/Parole staff supervise more than 70,000 people in our communities,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker states in a memo. “Each day, they carry out our mission of effective community supervision by ensuring those under our correctional control are compliant with following directives. These raises are worthy of the work they do each day to make Tennessee a safer place to live and raise a family.”