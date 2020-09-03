TDOE to launch COVID-19 dashboard next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education released its plan to launch an online tool next week that reports additional COVID-19 information at schools and school districts across the state.

“Parents and community members are working to make informed decisions, and we have determined the best path that balances informed decision making with our obligation to student privacy,” TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a release. “We believe this resource will not only help parents but will inform how COVID-19 is affecting student attendance, chronic absenteeism and overall student attainment.”

Next week, the new dashboard will launch on the department’s website and display information reported by districts about COVID-19 in their communities. It will also tell whether or how positive cases within a school may impact the way teachers deliver instruction to students.

TDOE saying Thursday that the sharing of student information is stringently protected under the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act and protecting personally identifiable information of the youngest Tennesseans is critically important.

To ensure protections of individual privacy, schools with fewer than 50 students will not be reported in the dashboard. For schools reporting under five positive student or employee COVID-19 cases, the school will be listed without a specific number of cases for the category.

Users will have two ways to access information:

A map view — An interactive map of the state of Tennessee will enable users to hover over their county or region and select their school to reveal more information.

And a menu view — A drop-down menu will allow users to quickly select a particular district of interest to reveal more information.

Of the state’s 147 school districts, 145 are open for the school year with the remaining two systems beginning their school year Sept. 8.

TDOE saying it will be working closely with districts to support their reporting and encourage them to update information on a weekly basis.

Districts will receive instructions for reporting this information to the department as well as technical assistance when needed.

For access to additional resources related to reopening schools, visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s reopening webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.

