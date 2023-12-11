KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has partnered with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to create a new digital guide for Mountain Byways of TN & NC. It has scenic routes for tourists and residents and is available online.

This free web-based resource is accessible at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/ScenicRoadways, which assists travelers visiting East Tennessee and Western North Carolina.

Photo Courtesy: TDOT

“Travelers treasure the beauty of East Tennessee’s mountains, and we are thrilled to partner with our friends at the North Carolina Department of Transportation to deliver a comprehensive tool that showcases the many scenic drives the region has to offer. Tens of millions of visitors come to the Great Smoky Mountains and National Forests annually. TDOT hopes this e-Guide will be a welcome resource for travelers as they plan their trips.” Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley

The Mountain Byways of Tennessee & North Carolina e-Guide provides advanced mapping and route planning features and clickable links to attractions. It can also be printed as a PDF.

The guide highlights 14 Scenic Byway routes adjacent to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Cherokee National Forest, and Nantahala National Forest. The routes offer a variety of experiences and attractions, such as scenic views, outdoor recreation sites, historic sites, cultural experiences, and sites for youth and families.

The byways highlighted in the guide are:



East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, Great Smoky Mountains Byway, Ocoee River Byway, Norris Freeway National Scenic Byway North Carolina (8 Scenic Byways): Appalachian Medley, Big Horse Creek Byway, Fontana Byway, Highlands of the Roan, Interstate 26 Scenic Highway, Mission Crossing, Nantahala Scenic Byway, Waterfall Scenic Byway

Appalachian Medley, Big Horse Creek Byway, Fontana Byway, Highlands of the Roan, Interstate 26 Scenic Highway, Mission Crossing, Nantahala Scenic Byway, Waterfall Scenic Byway Tennessee & North Carolina Multi-State (2 Scenic Byways): Cherohala Skyway National Scenic Byway, Newfound Gap Road

Big Creek Trail (WATE)

A group stops at the Look Rock area in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2015. (Getty Images)

White water rafting on the Ocoee River (WATE)

Clingmans Dome, located 7 miles down Clingmans Dome Road, near Newfound Gap, there is a 1 mile hike to the observation tower which provides 350 degree views of both Tennessee and North Carolina.

Cherohala Skyway (TDOT)



Tennessee has 13 Scenic Byways across the state, with 10 designated as either a “National Scenic Byway” or an “All American Road” by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Tennessee holds the fourth most designations in the nation and has the most designations of any state east of the Mississippi River.

Designated routes are eligible to receive National Scenic Byway Program grant funds and are included in the Federal Highway Administration’s “America’s Byways” marketing campaign. For more information about the National Scenic Byway Program, visit https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/byways/.