KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennesseans can help protect pollinators like the Monarch butterfly for National Pollinators Week thanks to a program from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“Project Milkweed” aims to help the Monarch butterfly, which has been in decline since the 1990s, since the milkweed plant is a major source of food and host for eggs for the insects. TDOT’s Pollinator Habitat Program is giving out free milkweed seeds to Tennessee residents.

“Join our mission to rebuild their habitat, ensuring essential food and shelter for the monarch butterfly. Together, we can make a difference in their survival,” TDOT’s Pollinator Habitat Program Project Milkweed website states.

TDOT’s program site also says that milkweed is crucial for monarch caterpillars as their sole source of food and habitat; however, habitat loss from land development and the use of herbicides and pesticides are causing milkweed to vanish rapidly.

TDOT’s Pollinator Habitat Program aims to build and maintain pollinator habitat along Tennessee’s 13,807 miles of state roadways as well as near state welcome centers and rest stops. Children can also learn more about the TDOT program with the “Polli, the Bee from Tennessee” animated series online.

National Pollinators Weeks runs from June 19-25.

Tennessee residents can order the milkweed seeds here. Project Milkweed accepts seed orders throughout the year, with shipments happening between Aug. 15-Oct. 1. To ensure successful seed germination, they recommend planting the milkweed seeds before Oct. 15.