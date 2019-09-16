TDOT grants about more than just roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayors and country executives came to Tennessee’s Capitol Hill Monday for some much-anticipated help for their communities

They received grants from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), but the money is not about roads.

Outside of roads, the grants are said to be the most popular thing that TDOT does.

Called Transportation Alternative Grants, the money goes for things like downtown revitalization, highlighting historic areas or even a pedestrian bridge in Clarksville.

“The Red River is a great is a great place to get in kayaks or canoes, because there’s no barge traffic down there,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts who was among those there to formally receive the grant.

The $1.8 M grant is for a pedestrian bridge linking its greenways and has proved popular for the town that’s next door to massive Fort Campbell.

“Our soldiers and their families love it, so (the greenways) have really proven to be a quality of life amenity, ” added Mayor Pitts.

Governor Bill Lee defended the grants against critics who might say the money should go strictly for roads.

“We have a clear path for funding the maintenance and the upkeep of our roads and we are doing so, so I think this is complimentary to that,” the governor told reporters after the Monday morning ceremony.

Over the years, nearly 400-million dollars in the TDOT grants have gone to cities and counties across Tennessee.

More information about the TDOT Transportation Alternative grants is on our website.