KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The WATE 6 on Your Side Storm Team has been talking snow for the past few days, specifically in the higher elevations. This serves as a reminder that it is that time of year and we can all start to prepare for later down the road.

You don’t see it now but soon the mountain tops could be covered in snow and that means it’s time to make sure area roadways are ready to go. It’s a process TDOT starts working on months in advance.

“This is something we prepare for all year-round. It can be the middle of summer and 95 degrees outside and we are still getting shipments of salt to our garages,” TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said. “There are some areas that can get more of the winter weather than others, certainly in the higher elevations talking about Cocke County, Sevier County and places very close to the North Carolina state line. That’s where we seem to get more snow.”

According to Nagi, road treatments will begin soon.

“We are continuing to monitor weather forecasts. Right now is we are going to be pre-treating roadways, a few different state routes, in Cocke and Sevier Counties. Our crews will be on those roads and will stay on those roads for as long as they have to.”

For people traveling on those roadways, TDOT says to be patient with the trucks and let them do their job.

“It can be very dangerous work that our crews are doing. They do this everyday and during the winter time you’ll see them out there trying to clear roads, trying to pretreat roads whatever it may be but safety is the most important thing,” Nagi said. “During any winter weather event the safest place that you can be is to be at home. If you do have to be out on the roadways and you see our trucks out there please give them the extra room that they need to do their jobs efficiently and most importantly to do their jobs.”

As we show each winter season, you will see TDOT trucks before the weather system gets here so they can get a layer down to protect the roadway from icing over.

“We are trying to keep these roadways as clear as they can be snd trying to prevent some of the slick stuff,” Nagi said.

In region one alone, TDOT has more than 300 trucks capable of treating and pretreating roadways.