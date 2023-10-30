KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State transportation and law enforcement officials are meeting Tuesday morning in Knoxville regarding recent dangers faced by Tennessee Department of Transportation workers on area roadways.

TDOT Commissioner/Deputy Governor Butch Eley will join elected state officials and the Tennessee Highway Patrol at the TDOT Region 1 office in Knox County at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 31 and are set to discuss not only the dangers but also the solutions that drivers can expect.

Last week, a driver was charged after hitting a TDOT HELP truck in the Knoxville area in a crash that took place on Friday, Oct. 20.

TDOT said at the time that the incident was the fourth time in October that one of TDOT’s trucks had been hit.

As part of a solution shared in a notice about Tuesday’s meeting, TDOT says motorists can soon expect to see the increased presence of Troopers around TDOT vehicles working on the side of the road.