KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to make restrooms at rest areas and welcome centers more accessible with the help of the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD), and members of the Tennessee General Assembly.

TDOT said in a release on Wednesday, August 24, that they are installing the first power adult-sized changing table at the Interstate 75 Welcome Center in Hamilton County. It also shared that they are working to outfit the bathrooms in the state’s rest areas and welcome centers with adult changing tables, with plans to have work completed at the following four locations by the end of the year:

I-75N Welcome Center, Hamilton County

I-65 Welcome Center, Robertson County (Mitchellville)

I-40W Welcome Center (Solar Farm), Haywood County

I-81S Rest Area, Jefferson County

“We are proud to partner with DIDD and the Council in their dedication to helping our most vulnerable in this state,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Whether you live here or are just passing through, we want to offer everyone, including adults who are aging or have disabilities and other conditions, a safe, private, clean bathroom option.”

These accessibility devices are necessary and important for people with a wide variety different disabilities. A Canadian company that specializes in similar accessibility equipment, Can-Dan Rehatec, shares on their website that the tables help people with disabilities such as muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s disease, paraplegia, autism, or those recovering from a stroke.

“Help with toileting is a common need for adults who are aging or have disabilities and other conditions. Many adults and children need access to changing spaces that are larger than a baby changing table. Everyone deserves a safe, dignified, and clean toileting experience.” The Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities said on their website.

“Without adult-sized changing tables, Tennesseans who need them must choose between changing in an unhygienic setting – like on a restroom floor – or remaining isolated from the community if they experience incontinence issues.” the department continued

This session, the Tennessee General Assembly approved $1 million in funding to be used to increase access to universal changing tables across the state. DIDD also offers grants for community groups and businesses to install these tables to accommodate both children and adults.

“TDOT’s efforts to make its Welcome Centers accessible shows families like mine that Tennessee values people with disabilities,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “I am hopeful businesses across the state will continue to apply for universal changing table grants and give families more options to engage in their communities.”

TDOT shared in the release that they will equip all rest areas and welcome centers in the state that have the space and would not require major renovation for the installation.