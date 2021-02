TDOT driver hits patch of ice and flips over

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials say one of their drivers was salting the roads when they hit a patch of black ice and rolled over.

This happened Monday on SR 269 near mile marker 12.

TDOT officials do not believe he sustained any serious injuries but he is going to be looked over at the hospital.

No other information was immediately released.