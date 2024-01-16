NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) responded to hundreds of incidents Monday, and driving is only expected to get more dangerous as temperatures continue to drop.

TDOT officials said crews are focusing on “priority routes,” such as major interstates and emergency service routes. The department is also prioritizing areas that freeze quickly and easily, such as bridges, ramps, hills, curves, and interchanges.

Officials said of the incidents crews responded to on Monday, Jan. 15, the majority of them involved more than one vehicle. In East Tennessee alone, TDOT said crews relocated more than 200 vehicles.

Drivers are asked to exercise extreme caution while out on the roadways as black ice is expected to be forming in the area.

