KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A month into a new state hotline for drivers to call and report roadway hazards and potholes to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for maintenance, officials are sharing how the calls are helping.

On June 22, TDOT launched the hotline, “833-TDOTFIX,” a virtual call center that operates Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers on Tennessee interstates and state routes can report potholes and other maintenance issues that could be hazardous.

“We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer service,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said in a June news release. “For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes. For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.”

Back in May, the Tennessee Department of Treasury reported it had received more than 2,500 claims due to damaged caused by potholes.

According to a snapshot of data shared by TDOT, for the week of July 11-15, TDOTFIX received 145 inbound calls, had zero abandoned calls, and 80% of the calls were answered within 20 seconds or less.

When a caller connects with TDOTFIX, officials say the call center agents with TDOT “must collect as much relevant information as possible about a maintenance work request.”

TDOT says the call center agent will ask the driver a series of questions, such as the exact location including the route, mile marker, and any nearby cross streets or interchanges; then they’ll submit that information through TDOT’s online maintenance work request form. Drivers are also reminded of Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law when calling TDOTFIX.

The TDOTFIX hotline is: 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349).