Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

ATLANTA (AP) — New guidance from the President Donald Trump’s administration declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers.”

It could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

A handful of school districts in Tennessee and Georgia have already given teachers the designation.

Keeping teachers without symptoms in the classroom raises the risk that they will spread the respiratory illness to students and fellow employees.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday blessed the move, while Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is considering it. Teacher unions are criticizing the designation by a branch of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

