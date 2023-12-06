SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — A 15-year-old believed to have been involved in 30 vehicle break-ins in east and southeast Shelby County over the last three days was arrested Tuesday in the Oakhaven area.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said detectives with its BRAT or Burglary, Robbery, & Auto Theft Unit also recovered ten handguns, two rifles, assorted magazines and ammunition, and numerous automobile key fobs from the teen’s residence.

Guns and ammo seized at Oakhaven home (Courtesy: SCSO)

SCSO said Saturday, 19 vehicles were burglarized at the Holiday Inn in the 700 block of Centennial Drive, with 13 victims coming forward.

On Sunday and Monday, detectives investigated 11 more auto break-ins at the Agricenter in the 7700 block of Walnut Grove and The Butcher Shop in the 100 block of S. Germantown Road.

Investigators said the 15-year-old, who had existing warrants for theft of property, was developed as a suspect, and a search warrant was issued for his home.

Of the 12 weapons seized, three have been confirmed as stolen. Detectives said they also recovered an Infiniti sedan reported stolen in Germantown on December 3 and other evidence from the vehicle burglaries.

There is no word on the new charges the teen is now facing.