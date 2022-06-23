NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old girl has been charged in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl outside the Dickerson Pike Walmart.

Metro police reported Isabelle Jocson, 16, was charged with criminal homicide for Monday night’s stabbing of Malia Powell, 14, in the parking lot of the Walmart near a bus stop.

Isabelle Jocson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Photo: WKRN)

According to a release, Malia and Isabelle exchanged words inside the store, which continued into the parking lot and to the nearby bus stop.

The teen suspect reportedly asked Malia if she wanted to fight and then charged at her while holding a pocketknife, according to Metro police. After the stabbing, the suspect ran away toward Doverside Drive.

Investigators do not believe Malia and Isabelle knew each other prior to the stabbing.

Metro Nashville Public Schools released a statement, saying the district is “saddened by the tragic death of Malia Powell Ridley.” She was a rising 9th grader who had recently completed 8th grade at Bellevue Middle and was enrolled to attend Hillwood High in the upcoming school year, according to MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted.

“Our deepest sympathies are with her family and the Bellevue Middle community. Our student support services team is working with the school administration to provide counseling for any students or staff who need it.” SEAN BRAISTED

Three Bellevue Middle teachers who knew Malia had this to say about their former student:

“Malia Powell Ridley was an amazing member of the Bellevue Community. Malia was a cheerleader who encouraged her team to work hard, a loyal friend to many, and strived to grow in her academics. She was a leader amongst her peers, motivating everybody to be their best selves. Malia’s bubbly, energetic, and funny personality will be missed at Bellevue Middle School.” BREANNA MCKENZIE, EMMAJULIA JONES, AND WOJCIECHOWSKI DANIELLE