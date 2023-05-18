MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female juvenile has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two teens, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile had a court hearing Thursday morning. Narcotics investigators found drugs at the scene of the crime as well as at a home where a search warrant was executed. The drugs are being sent off to a crime lab, and officials believe it to be Fentanyl.

According to investigators, they looked through text messages and social media and were able to find evidence to assist with the case.

A judge decided that the teen girl would be released to the custody of her grandmother as an alternative to being locked up, but the charges still stand. She will be placed on house arrest and can only go to school and counseling.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 7th for a status hearing.

Officials say two teenage girls died, and another was hospitalized after a possible drug overdose at a high school Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at Fayette-Ware High School around 4:40 p.m., hours before the school’s graduation ceremony.

“We received notification at the sheriff’s office that there were two individuals that were found that appeared not to be breathing,” said Chief Deputy Ray Garcia.

Garcia said all the victims were females and their ages range from 16 to 17. One of the teens was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she is now in stable condition.