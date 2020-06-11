NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nashville-raised actress Reese Witherspoon has made her stance on the issue of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s statue in the Tennessee state capitol clear.
PREVIOUS: Tennessee GOP remains resistant to removing Confederate bust
In a tweet on Wednesday night, Witherspoon tagged Governor Bill Lee as she retweeted a Forbes article regarding the bust.
Witherspoon, who was born in Louisianna and raised in Tennessee, called the statue a “disgusting symbol of racism” and called for its removal.
PREVIOUS: Tenn. lawmakers pass bill relieving governors of proclaiming Nathan Bedford Forrest Day
Legislation that would have stopped the designation of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day on July 13 entirely did not pass.
However, the governor was relieved of the requirement to issue a proclamation honoring Forrest.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tenn. actress Reese Witherspoon calls on Gov. Lee to remove statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest
- Anytime Fitness apologizes for ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout at Wisconsin location
- Many forces behind alarming rise in virus cases in 21 states
- Video captures Chicago police officers ‘lounging’ in congressman’s burglarized office as nearby businesses looted
- Knox County plan would pay $2.25M for roadwork leading to new elementary school