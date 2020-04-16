Tennessee metro mayors form economic restart task force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The mayors of Tennessee’s four largest cities said Thursday they are forming a “Restart Task Force” to plan resumption of business suspended due to COVID-19.
The Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force is being formed by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.
The task force is made up of business and health leaders in each of the four metro areas.
The task force appointees were vetted with and agreed to by the county mayors (Mayor Lee Harris in Shelby County, Mayor Glenn Jacobs in Knox County and Mayor Jim Coppinger in Hamilton County), according to a news release.
Gov. Bill Lee has begun a process for planning the reopening of Tennessee’s economy, and the task force will provide a coordinated response to the governor.
Over the last month, the mayors of the state’s “Big Four” cities and counties have signed multiple executive orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
These orders have placed their cities under states of civil emergency, asked the public to observe strict social distancing measures, and required the closure of non-essential businesses and public gatherings.
The task force will listen to medical experts and evaluate economic conditions to develop recommendations and public health protocols for reopening, a news release said. These recommendations will focus on the factors that indicate when businesses are safe to reopen; how businesses should be smoothly phased in; and the specific requirements for safe business operations.
“Thanks to the cooperation of our residents, we have seen success in ‘flattening the curve’ in our communities, but we know that our economies cannot remain closed indefinitely,” said Knoxville’s Kincannon. “The members of this Task Force will help us implement responsible, data-driven strategies to protect the public and ensure that our partners in the business community can operate safely.”
The Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force will be staffed by the Chiefs of Staff and/or Deputy Mayors of each mayor and begins meeting next week.
Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force Members:
Memphis
Alan Crone, Crone Law Firm
Charles Ewing, Ewing Moving and Storage
Dr. Manoj Jain, infectious disease specialist
Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism
Beverly Robertson, Greater Memphis Chamber
Nashville
Dr. James Hildreth, Meharry Medical College
Laura Hollingsworth, Ryman Hospitality
Dr. Alex Jahangir, Head of Metro Coronavirus Task Force
Rob McCabe, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce
Knoxville
Kathy Brown, University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Dave Miller, First Horizon Bank
Mike Odom, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce
Ryan Steffy, SoKno Taco Restaurant
Chattanooga
Philip Byrum, Monen Family Restaurant Group
Wade Hinton, Unum
Dr. Kathleen Hunt, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger
Mitch Patel, Vision Hospitality Group
