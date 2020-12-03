Tennesseans filed nearly 6,000 new unemployment claims in final week of November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped under 6,000 in the final week of November, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor of Workforce.

A total of 932,425 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15 after 5,789 new claims were made in the week ending on November 28. It’s a decrease of nearly 1,100 from the week ending in November 21, when 6,873 new claims were reported.

The state reported a total of 46,665 continued unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 4,959 claims. Qualified applicants are eligible for a maximum of 26 weeks of unemployment insurance in a year.

Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

Before the week ending in September 26, Tennessee hadn’t reported fewer than 10,000 new weekly unemployment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. The week ending in March 14 saw 2,702 unemployment claims before ballooning to 39,096 the following week.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.