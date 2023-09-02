NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Next week, Capt. Larry Taylor, a Cobra helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, will join the over 30 Tennesseans who have received the Medal of Honor for their heroic actions on the battlefield in various conflicts.
Tennessee has a rich history of war heroes, according to the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, where the images and citations of all 32 Medal of Honor recipients are displayed in the Hall of Valor in downtown Chattanooga.
With the exception of the War on Terror, a Tennessean has received the Medal of Honor in every conflict since the military decoration was first created in 1861. According to the Heritage Center, the Department of Defense credits their actions to the state where they enlisted.
The Medal of Honor is considered the highest military decoration someone can receive, with recipients’ stories demonstrating moments of bravery and sometimes sacrifice in defense of the United States.
Some have gone it alone amid onslaughts of gunfire, and many have faced what would appear to be insurmountable odds, but come out inspiring their fellow servicemembers, with multiple Medal of Honor recipients throwing themselves on grenades to absorb the blast.
As of March 3, 2023, there have been 3,535 Medals of Honor awarded in the country, with over 1,000 awarded to Americans who fought in the Civil War, according to the Medal of Honor Historical Society of the United States.
Below is a full list of Tennesseans who have received the Medal of Honor with details from the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center.
Civil War
Gaines Lawson
Rank: First Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company D, 4th East Tennessee Infantry
Action Place: At McMinnville, Tennessee (October 3, 1863)
Born: September 4, 1840, Hawkins County, Tennessee
Citation: Lawson went to the aid of a wounded comrade between the lines and carried him to a place of safety.
George L. Gillespie, Jr.
Rank: First Lieutenant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Corps of Engineers
Action Place: Near Bethesda Church, Virginia (May 31, 1864)
Born: October 7, 1841, Kingston, Tennessee
Citation: Gillespie exposed himself to great danger by voluntarily making his way through the enemy’s lines to communicate with Gen. Sheridan. He was captured but escaped, only to come in contact with the enemy again and be ordered to surrender. However, Gillespie escaped again by dashing away under fire.
Harrison Collins
Rank: Corporal
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company A, 1st Tennessee Cavalry
Action Place: At Richland Creek, Tennessee (December 24, 1864)
Born: March 10, 1836, Hawkins County, Tennessee
Citation: Collins captured the flag of Chalmer’s Division (C.S.A.) during the Battle of Nashville.
Indian Campaigns
John Kyle
Rank: Corporal
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company M, 5th U.S. Calvary
Action Place: Near Republican River, Kansas (July 8, 1869)
Born: 1846, Cincinnati, Ohio, enlisted in Nashville, Tennessee
Citation: Kyle and two others were attacked by eight Native Americans but beat them off and badly wounded two of them.
George Jordan
Rank: Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company K, 9th U.S. Calvary
Action Place: At Fort Tularosa, New Mexico; at Carrizo Canyon, New Mexico (May 14, 1880; August 12, 1881)
Born: Williamson County, Tennessee
Citation: While commanding a detachment of 25 men at Fort Tularosa, Jordan repulsed a force of more than 100 Native Americans. And while commanding the right of a detachment of 19 men at Carrizo Canyon, he held his ground and forced back a much superior number of the enemy, preventing them from surrounding the command.
George Hobday
Rank: Private
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company A, 7th U.S. Calvary
Action Place: Wounded Knee Creek, South Dakota (December 29, 1890)
Born: 1839, Kent County, England, enlisted in Memphis, Tennessee
Citation: Hobday was awarded for conspicuous and gallant conduct in battle.
Clay Beauford
Rank: First Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company B, 5th U.S. Calvary
Action Place: Arizona Territory (Winter of 1872-1873)
Born: September 27, 1846, Washington County, Maryland, enlisted in Nashville, Tennessee
Citation: Beauford was awarded for gallant conduct during campaigns and engagements with Apaches.
War with Spain
Charles P. Cantrell
Rank: Private
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company F, 10th U.S. Infantry
Action Place: Santiago, Cuba (July 1, 1898)
Born: February 13, 1874, Smithville, Tennessee
Citation: Cantrell assisted in the rescue of the wounded from in front of the lines and under heavy fire from the enemy.
Philippine Insurrection
Bolden Reush Harrison
Rank: Seaman
Organization: U.S. Navy
Action Place: U.S.S. Pampang offshore of Basilan, Philippine Islands (September 24, 1911)
Born: April 26, 1886, Savannah, Tennessee
Citation: While attached to the U.S.S. Pampang, Harrison was one of a shore party moving in to capture Mundang on the island of Basilan. Harrison instantly responded to calls for help when the advance scout party investigating a group of nipa huts was suddenly taken under point-blank fire and rushed by around 20 enemies. By his aggressive charging of the enemy under heavy fire and in the face of great odds, Harrison contributed materially to the success of the engagement.
Allen James Greer
Rank: Second Lieutenant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: 4th Infantry
Action Place: Near Majada, Laguna Province, Philippine Islands (July 2, 1901)
Born: August 11, 1878, Memphis, Tennessee
Citation: Greer charged an insurgent outpost alone with his pistol, killing one; wounding two; and capturing three insurgents with their rifles and equipment.
Joseph S. Cecil
Rank: First Lieutenant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: 19th U.S. Infantry
Action Place: Bud-Dajo, Jolo, Philippine Islands (March 7, 1906)
Born: January 11, 1878, New River, Tennessee
Citation: Cecil carried a wounded man and the body of a person who was killed beside him to a sheltered position while at the head of the column about to assault the first cotta under a superior force at a short range.
Seth Lathrop Weld
Rank: Corporal
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company L, 8th U.S. Infantry
Action Place: La Paz, Leyte, Philippine Islands (December 5, 1906)
Born: February 19, 1879, Sandy Hook, Maryland, entered service in Altamont, Tennessee
Citation: Weld assisted a wounded constabulary officer and a fellow soldier who were surrounded by about 40 Pulajanes, all while his right arm was cut open. Greer beat back the assailants by using his disabled rifle as a club and rescued his party.
Peacetime
Robert Earl Bonney
Rank: Chief Wartender
Organization: U.S. Navy
Action Place: Aboard U.S.S. Hopkins off the West Coast of the United States (February 14, 1910)
Born: November 23, 1882, Maryville, Tennessee
Citation: While serving on board the U.S.S. Hopkins, Bonney displayed extraordinary heroism in the line of his profession after an accident happened involving one of the vessel’s boilers.
World War I
Alvin C. York
Rank: Corporal
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company G, 328th Infantry, 82d Division
Action Place: Near Chatel-Chehery, France (October 8, 1918)
Born: December 13, 1887, Fentress County, Tennessee
Citation: York assumed command after his platoon suffered heavy casualties and three other noncommissioned officers were killed. Leading seven men, he charged a machine gun nest that was pouring deadly and incessant fire upon his platoon. In his heroic feat, the machine gun nest was taken, together with four officers, 128 men and several guns.
Calvin John Ward
Rank: Private
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company D, 117th Infantry, 30th Division
Action Place: Near Estrees, France (October 8, 1918)
Born: October 1898, Greene County, Tennessee
Citation: During an advance, Ward’s company was held up by a machine gun, which was enfilading the line. Accompanied by a noncommissioned officer, he advanced against this post and succeeded in reducing the nest by killing three and capturing seven enemies.
Edward R. Talley
Rank: Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company L, 117th Infantry, 30th Division
Action Place: Near Ponchaux, France (October 7, 1918)
Born: September 8, 1890, Russellville, Tennessee
Citation: Undeterred by seeing several comrades killed while trying to put a hostile machine gun nest out of action, Talley singlehandedly attacked the position. He rushed the nest while armed with only a rifle and killed or wounded at least six of the crew. When the enemy tried to bring forward another gun, he drove them back with effective fire from his rifle.
Milo Lemert
Rank: First Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company G, 119th Infantry, 30th Division
Action Place: Near Bellicourt, France (September 29, 1918)
Born: March 25, 1890, Marshalltown, Iowa, enlisted in Crossville, Tennessee
Citation: Seeing that the left flank of his company was held up, Lemert located the enemy machine-gun emplacement, which had been causing heavy casualties. Lemert rushed it single-handedly in the face of heavy fire and killed the entire crew with grenades. He then destroyed three more machine gun nests before being killed and prevented many casualties among his company.
James E. Karnes
Rank: Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company D, 117th Infantry, 30th Division
Action Place: Near Estrees, France (October 8, 1918)
Born: July 20, 1889, Arlington, Tennessee
Citation: During an advance, his company was held up by a machine gun which was enfilading the line. Accompanied by another soldier, he advanced against this position and succeeded in reducing the nest by killing three and capturing seven of the enemy and their guns.
Joseph B. Adkinson
Rank: Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company C, 119th Infantry, 30th Division
Action Place: Near Bellicourt, France (September 29, 1918)
Born: January 4, 1892, Egypt, Tennessee
Citation: When machine gun fire made it impossible for his platoon to advance, Adkinson alone rushed across 50 yards of open ground, kicked the gun from the parapet into the enemy trench, and at the point of the bayonet, captured three men manning the gun. His actions enabled the platoon to resume its advance.
World War II
John Harlan Willis
Rank: Pharmacist’s Mate First Class
Organization: U.S. Navy
Company: 3rd Battalion, 27th Marines, 5th Marine Division
Action Place: Iowa Jima, Volcano Islands (February 28, 1945)
Born: June 10, 1921, Columbia, Tennessee
Citation: During operations against enemy Japanese forces on Iwo Jima, Willis saved others at the sacrifice of his own life. He also inspired his companions, although terrifically outnumbered, to launch a fiercely determined attack and repulse the enemy force.
Vernon McGarity
Rank: Technical Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company L, 393d Infantry, 99th Infantry Division.
Action Place: Near Krinkelt, Belgium (December 16, 1944)
Born: December 1, 1921, Right, Tennessee
Citation: McGarity was wounded in an artillery barrage that preceded the powerful counteroffensive launched by the Germans near Krinkelt. He made his way to an aid station, received treatment, and then refused to be evacuated, choosing to return to his hard-pressed men instead. His devotion supported a remarkable delaying action which provided the time necessary for forming a line against which the German striking power was shattered.
Charles McGaha
Rank: Master Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company G, 35th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division
Action Place: Near Lupao, Luzon, Philippine Islands (February 7, 1945)
Born: February 26, 1914, Cosby, Tennessee
Citation: McGaha displayed conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity when his platoon and one other from Company G were pinned down in a roadside ditch by heavy fire from five Japanese tanks supported by 10 machine guns and a platoon of riflemen.
Elbert Luther Kinser
Rank: Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Marine Corps
Company: Company I, 3d Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marine Division
Action Place: Okinawa Shima, Japan (May 4, 1945)
Born: October 21, 1922, Greeneville, Tennessee
Citation: When a Japanese grenade landed in the immediate vicinity, Kinser unhesitatingly threw himself on the deadly missile and absorbed the full charge of the shattering explosion, protecting his men from serious injury and possible death.
Paul Huff
Rank: Corporal
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: 509th Parachute Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division
Action Place: Near Carano, Italy (February 8, 1944)
Born: June 23, 1918, Cleveland, Tennessee
Citation: Huff volunteered to lead a six-man patrol with the mission of determining the location and strength of an enemy unit which was delivering fire on the exposed right flank of his company. As a result of the information he gained, a patrol sent out that afternoon succeeded in routing an enemy company of 125 men, killing 27 Germans and capturing 21 others.
Charles H. Coolidge
Rank: Technical Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company M, 141st Infantry, 36th Infantry Division
Action Place: East of Belmont-sur-Buttant, France (October 24-27, 1944)
Born: August 4, 1921, Signal Mountain, Tennessee
Citation: Leading a section of heavy machine guns supported by one platoon of Company K, Coolidge took a position east of Belmont-sur-Buttant with the mission of covering the right flank of the 3rd Battalion and supporting its action. The mission was accomplished throughout four days of continuous fighting against numerically superior enemy troops in rain and cold and amid dense woods.
Raymond H. Cooley
Rank: Staff Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company B, 27th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division
Action Place: Near Lumboy, Luzon, Philippine Islands (February 24, 1945)
Born: May 7, 1916, Dunlap, Tennessee
Citation: Cooley was a platoon guide in an assault on a camouflaged entrenchment defended by machine guns, rifles and mortars. Cooley not only silenced a machine gun and inspired his fellow soldiers to destroy the remaining enemy emplacements but also, in complete disregard of his own safety, covered a grenade with his body to avoid wounding his comrades.
Korean War
William Franklin Lyell
Rank: Corporal
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company F, 17th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division
Action Place: Near Chup’a-ri, Korea (August 31, 1951)
Born: February 14, 1929, Hickman County, Tennessee
Citation: Lyell distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and outstanding courage above and beyond the call of duty in action against the enemy. When his platoon leader was killed, Lyell assumed command and led his unit in an assault on strongly fortified enemy positions located on commanding terrain.
Ray Eugene Duke
Rank: Sergeant First Class
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company C, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division
Born: May 9, 1923, Whitwell, Tennessee
Citation: Duke distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and outstanding courage above and beyond the call of duty in action against the enemy. Upon learning that several of his men were isolated and heavily engaged in an area yielded by his platoon, when ordered to withdraw, he led a small force in a daring assault to recover the position and the beleaguered men.
Vietnam War
Mitchell Stout
Rank: Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Battery C, 1st Battalion, 44th Artillery
Action Place: Khe Gio Bridge, Republic of Vietnam (March 12, 1970)
Born: February 24, 1950, Knoxville, Tennessee
Citation: Stout distinguished himself during an attack by a North Vietnamese Army Sapper company on his unit’s firing position at Khe Gio Bridge. During the attack, Stout, who was in a bunker with members of a searchlight crew, picked up a grenade and shielded his fellow soldiers from the blast.
Don Jenkins
Rank: Private First Class
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Company A, 2d Battalion, 39th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division
Action Place: Kieng Phong Province, Republic of Vietnam
Born: April 18, 1948, Quality, Kentucky, enlisted in Nashville, Tennessee
Citation: Jenkins distinguished himself while serving as a machine gunner on a reconnaissance mission. Jenkins’ extraordinary valor, dedication, and indomitable spirit inspired his fellow soldiers to repulse the determined enemy attack and ultimately defeat the larger force.
James A. Gardner
Rank: First Lieutenant
Organization: U.S. Army
Company: Headquarters Company, 327th Infantry, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division
Action Place: My Canh, Vietnam (February 7, 1966)
Born: February 7, 1943, Dyersburg, Tennessee
Citation: Gardner was gravely wounded during an attack, but with a last valiant effort, he staggered forward and destroyed a bunker and its defenders with a grenade. Although he fell dead on the rim of the bunker, his extraordinary actions so inspired the men of his platoon that they resumed the attack and completely routed the enemy.
David Robert Ray
Rank: Hospital Corpsmen Second Class
Organization: U.S. Navy
Company: 2d Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division
Action Place: Quang Nam Province, Republic of Vietnam (March 19, 1969)
Born: February 14, 1945, McMinnville, Tennessee
Citation: Despite being faced with the intense fire of oncoming enemy troops and despite the grave personal danger and insurmountable odds, Ray succeeded in treating several wounded marines and holding off the enemy until he ran out of ammunition, at which point he sustained fatal wounds.
Walter K. Singleton
Rank: Sergeant
Organization: U.S. Marine Corps
Company: Company A, 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, 3d Marine Division
Action Place: Gio Linh District, Quang Tri Province, Republic of Vietnam (March 24, 1967)
Born: December 7, 1944, Memphis, Tennessee
Citation: Singleton’s company was conducting combat operations when the lead platoon received intense small arms, automatic weapons, rocket, and mortar fire from a well-entrenched enemy force. Although he was fatally wounded, his fearless attack killed eight of the enemy and drove the remainder from the hedgerow, saving the lives of his comrades.