Tennessee: 28 of 95 counties now have paper trail for voting

A voter is escorted to a voting machine on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say 28 of 95 counties now have voting machines that leave a paper trail, and more counties plan to buy them.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins told state senators that three counties had such equipment in 2010. Goins says 45% of the votes cast last year had a paper trail.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says he’s encouraging counties to buy paper-trail equipment, but can’t require it under current state law.

He said some counties have also bought new electronic-only machines in the last few years.

Hargett says machines bought with the newest round of federal voting money must have the paper audit trail.