Tennessee AG asks Education Secretary Devos to extend student loan relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is seeking an extension for students to apply to have their student loans discharged after their school closed.

Slatery joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general renewing their request to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to discharge the federal student loans of all students enrolled in schools operated by Dream Center Education Holdings, LLC. Attorneys general from 25 states and the District of Columbia have signed on to the letter.

Dream Center operated The Art Institutes and Argosy University in Nashville. Both schools closed in December 2018.

Dream Center, a California-based nonprofit, went into receivership in January 2019. Under the federal “closed school discharge” regulation, former students may be eligible for a 100% discharge of their federal student loans if they were unable to complete their program because their school closed.

Closed school discharge is only allowed for students who were enrolled at the time the school closed; were on an approved leave of absence when the school closed; or withdrew within 120 days of the school’s closure, unless the Secretary of Education approves a longer period.

Secretary DeVos announced in November that she would extend the closed school discharge eligibility window from 120 days back to June 29, 2018, for certain schools, making a small number of former Dream Center students newly eligible.

“Tennessee students not covered under the timeframe of last year’s extension ought to be considered,” Slatery said. “I believe they fall under the intent of the closed school discharge regulation because Dream Center’s demise left them with considerable debt and no degree to help pay it off. That’s why this office is asking again for federal debt relief on their behalf.”

