KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led Tennessee to be one of 21 states filing to repeal the federal Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The release from Skrmetti’s office refers to the mandate as “unlawful”, and explains that the states have filed a Petition for Rulemaking to request the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to repeal the mandate and to withdraw related guidance.

“Evidence continues to mount that the ongoing mandate is an unprecedented overreach of the Federal government and has exacerbated shortages of healthcare workers in Tennessee and other states,” said Skrmetti. “This office will relentlessly protect Tennesseans from federal overreach.”

According to the release, the mandate was designed to work with other federal vaccine mandates, but Tennessee has successfully challenged those mandates and federal courts have struck down or set them aside. The other major issue with this mandate poses is that CMS allegedly has not consulted appropriate state agencies as it is obligated to do, per Skrmetti’s office.

“As the petition explains, “by encroaching upon States’ traditional police power, particularly without clear congressional authorization or an intelligible principle to guide its discretion, the agency has exceeded its authority.” Accordingly, the multistate coalition now asks HHS and CMS to repeal the regulation and withdraw the related guidance immediately,” the release states.

Skrmetti is leading the effort alongside the attorneys general from Montana, Louisiana, and Arizona. Other attorneys general who have joined to file the appeal include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.