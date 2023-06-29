NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Attorney General announced a lawsuit against more than 20 manufacturers of a foam used to fight fires, accusing them of advertising and selling products that contain harmful chemicals in a release Thursday.

AG Jonathan Skrmetti says the manufacturers, including 3M, DuPont, and Chemours, made pre- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) materials that were used in Aquaeous film-forming foam (AFFF) that has been used in firefighter training, as well as emergency response at military facilities, industrial facilities, airports, and other locations throughout the state.

“[The] Defendants knew that their AFFF Products would release PFAS into the environment, harm people and natural resources, and require enormous costs to remediate, but they concealed information about the chemicals’ negative health effects and affirmatively contradicted it in public statements and marketing campaigns to reap vast profits,” the lawsuit filed on May 31 reads.

PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals that break down very slowly over a long time, the Environmental Protection Agency says. The EPA’s website says PFAS exposure at certain levels can lead to decreased fertility, increased high blood pressure in pregnant women, developmental effects or delays in children, increased risk of some cancers, and reduced ability of a body’s immune system to fight infections. According to the lawsuit, the PFAS in the products “contributed to significant known PFAS contamination” of Tennessee’s groundwater, drinking water, surface water, air, soil, wetlands, submerged lands, and other natural resources.

The U.S. Fire Administration adds that the different PFAS can also be found in a wide range of consumer products, like nonstick products, polishes, waxes, paints, and cleaning products. However, two PFAS compounds, perfluorooctane acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) may be used in firefighting foam (AFFF) solutions, the administration says.

According to Skermetti, the PFAS manufacturers knew and concealed that their AFFF products would release the chemicals into the environment, harming Tennesseans and Tennessee’s natural resources.

“PFAS are ‘forever chemicals’ that are accumulating in our bodies and our kids’ bodies,” Skrmetti said. “Manufacturers continued to produce and profit from these chemicals long after they were aware of the dangers. We will hold them accountable. We will fight to obtain serious compensation from every one of these defendants to ensure we can clean up our environment and stop the harms associated with PFAS.”

Skermetti also alleges in the suit that some companies may have fraudulently transferred assets to protect themselves from PFAS liability.

If the court rules in favor of the Attorney General, the defendants could be liable for all the costs to investigate, test, clean up, remove or treat, and monitor the contamination, the lawsuit states. The suit also asks for the manufacturers to pay damages to residents and the state. The AG’s release says the state is requesting injunctive and monetary relief to stop the manufacturers from continuing to cause the hazard and to hold them liable for remediation and the value of the assets that were fraudulently transferred.

The defendants listed in the case are 3M Company, AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc., Amerex Corporation, Archroma U.S., Inc., Arkema Inc.; BASF Corporation; Buckeye Fire Equipment Company; Carrier Fire & Security Americas Corporation; Carrier Global Corporation; ChemDesign Products, Inc.; Chemguard, Inc.; Clariant Corporation; Corteva, Inc.; Dupont de Nemours, Inc.; Dynax Corporation; EIDP, Inc., f/k/a E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company; Kidde PLC, Inc.; National Foam, Inc.; The Chemours Company; Tyco Fire Products LP; And ABC Corporations 1-10 (Names Fictitious).