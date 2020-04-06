Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Tennessee announces $20M in broadband grants

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
tennessee_flag.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee officials say nearly $20 million in broadband accessibility grants have been awarded to help support nearly 31,000 underserved residents.

Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced the grants to 17 recipients on Friday.

“One of my top priorities is ensuring the success of rural Tennessee. With the assistance of these grants, communities across 21 counties will now have access to broadband that will aid in that success,” Lee said in a statement.

This is the third year the broadband grants have been available. This year, grantees have agreed to provide $29.8 million in matching funds to complete the projects for a combined investment of $49.5 million across the state.

Recipients range from $2 million to Ben Lomand Connect to serve parts of Cumberland County; $1.7 million to Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Cooperative to serve parts near the Brownsville community in Haywood County and $1.5 million to BTC Fiber to serve parts of Bledsoe County.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories