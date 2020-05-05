Tennessee Aquarium hosting an emergency funding benefit auction

Purchase a VIP package online and you could step into the boots of a penguin keeper at the Tennessee Aquarium.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Aquarium has some otter-ly amazing auction items for the public to sink your teeth into.

You can bid on a VIP encounter with a giant Pacific octopus as part of the Tennessee Aquarium’s fundraiser.

Dozens of experiences and items are being offered to benefit the aquarium as it tries to raise funds during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The online auction continues through May 21 at 32auctions.com/TNAquarium. The goal is to raise $20,000, which will support the Aquarium’s Emergency Operations Fund.

Participants can bid on a collection of 58 items, including handmade crafts, photographs and paintings produced by aquarium staff and volunteers, as well as unique opportunities to take part in animal care behind the scenes.

Josephine, a red-ruffed lemur, at the Tennessee Aquarium painted this piece that appears reminiscent of moon jellyfish.

Some of the available items include:

Private dinner for up to eight prepared by St. John’s Restaurant executive chef Rebecca Barron and served in the Ocean Journey building

Meet and interact with a Giant Pacific Octopus

Assist with lemur, penguin or otter care

After-hours guided Aquarium tour and beer tasting hosted by Naked River Brewing

Sleepover and birthday overnights in the Ocean Journey building, including an after-hours guided tour and on-site meal

Field trips to conduct hands-on science alongside Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute biologists

One-of-a-kind artwork created by aquarium animals

The emergency operations fund was established to support ongoing operational costs, including animal care, during the aquarium’s prolonged closure to visitors.

The aquarium has also provided items and experiences for a communitywide auction hosted by the Chattanooga Tourism Company. Companies whose goods and services are available in the We Love Chattanooga auction will receive all proceeds from winning bids. The CTC’s auction is open until 6 p.m. on May 12 at 32auctions.com/welovechattanooga.