Tennessee Aquarium rolling out new cameras for de-stressing live streams

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Aquarium is rolling out new web cameras in hopes of lowering stress levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aquarium has yet to open to the public, as it remains closed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns. They do, however, have an abundance of online resources to keep kids learning and to keep the public entertained and educated about marine life.

The aquarium already has three live streams with cameras on Penguins’ Rock, River Otter Falls and The Secret Reef.

Now, they’ve added three new cameras on tropical fish, the Lemur Forest and the “Jelly Cam.”

The aquarium saying these animals can play a beneficial role in raising the spirits of those remaining at home amid the health crisis.

According to the Tennessee Aquarium officials, a 2015 study by researchers at Plymouth University in the U.K. found links between watching aquariums and mental health benefits, including improved mood and noticeably lower blood pressure and heart rate.

For 28 years, the Tennessee Aquarium has served as a welcoming place to relax, decompress and forge meaningful bonds with the natural world. Despite temporarily closing to guests on March 14, Aquarium staff recognized the beneficial role the animals could continue playing in buoying the spirits of home-bound digital visitors.