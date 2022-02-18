KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Arbor Day occurs each year on the first Friday of March and the state was one of the first to adopt Arbor Day as a special day back in 1875.

While the National Arbor Day is celebrating its 150th year in late April, Tennessee’s Arbor Day on March 4, 2022 will be celebrated with a state ceremony hosted by a community whose tree board received the Tree Board of the Year recognition by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council the previous year.

The state also says in addition to the state ceremony, numerous local communities and schools hold Arbor Day and Tree City USA recognition ceremonies throughout March and April. According to Tree City USA, there are more than 3,600 recognized cities in the U.S. with around $1.4 million invested in urban forestry.

Nebraska roots

According to Tennessee state officials, J. Sterling Morton, a newspaper journalist, is honored as the father of Arbor Day.

Morton and his wife Caroline were nature lovers, and shortly after they moved to the barren plains of Nebraska they began planting trees and he also wrote articles encouraging local organizations to help him.

In 1872, Morton spoke at the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture meeting, proposing a statewide tree-planting holiday for the month of April. The first Arbor Day in Nebraska was a huge success, with more than a million trees planted. Three years later, Morton was honored when his birthday, April 22, was selected as the official date for Arbor Day.

Tennessee loves trees

The Arbor Day idea spread to other states.

In 1875, Tennessee became one of the first states to adopt this special day. In 1925, the Tennessee legislature set “Bird, Flower and Arbor Day” on the first Friday in April.

In 1946 it was changed to the first Friday in March. This Tennessee state law calls for educators, civic societies and government officials to create “a better understanding of nature and the importance of protecting wildlife, planting and cultivating flowers, and setting and protecting trees.”

Knoxville growing tree plan

The City of Knoxville is a TreeCity USA member and its Tree Board works to develop a master street tree plan for municipal property, to conduct education and outreach about the importance of trees and hosts an Arbor Day celebration involving school-aged children.

The city also provides a straightforward fact sheet listing the benefits that trees provide to Knoxville:

• Trees reduce stormwater runoff

• Trees reduced heating and cooling costs

• Trees increased property value

• Tree sequester carbon dioxide

• Trees improve air quality

• Tree help calm traffic

• Trees help attract business development to an area

• Trees help reduce stress by softening urban environments

• Trees help create sound barriers

• Trees reduce heat in parking lots

• Trees increase the useful life of pavement and roads

• Trees provide habitat and food for wildlife

• Trees improve city aesthetics