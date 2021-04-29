Tennessee bill would provide training stipend to volunteer firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Senate bill making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly would provide an incentive to volunteer firefighters who participate in training.

Senate Bill 778 would provide an annual $600 cash stipend to volunteer firefighters who successfully complete an in-service training course. The bill proposed by Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) is cosponsored by several legislators including Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville).

The bill has been passed by the Senate and awaits a vote in the state House on May 3.

