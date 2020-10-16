Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs receive $25K digital education grant from Spectrum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee has received a $25,000 Spectrum digital education grant.

Boys & Girls Clubs in Morristown, Lenoir City, Columbia and Jackson will receive a piece of the funding. A formal presentation will take place next month to commemorate the donation.

“This grant allows us to purchase new technology and equipment that support virtual learning and academics for more than 150 youth,” T. Ryan Hughes, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee, said. “The program will also engage family members that need access to work on resumes, apply for jobs, or gain jobs skills and who may not have access to a computer outside one of our clubs.”

The grant is part of the cable, internet and telecommunication company’s $6 million cash and in-kind national commitment to digital education in Spectrum communities across the country.

“We thank the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee for being instrumental in helping us provide support for digital education in Tennessee. Through the Boys & Girls Clubs we can continue to provide those in need with the resources to navigate the challenges of the digital age,” Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications Rahman Khan said.

Charter Communications operates Spectrum.

