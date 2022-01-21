KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 20 breweries across Tennessee will offer free beer this weekend for participation in a series of local litter pickup events.

Tennesseans can register at pitchinTN.com for a series of litter pickups across the state on Saturday, Jan. 22. Participants will help pick up trash and receive a free pint beer on behalf of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild.

In Knoxville, Printshop Beer Company and Alliance Brewing Company will hold a cleanup event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1532 Island Home Ave. You can register for the event here.

Blackberry Farm Brewery in Maryville will also hold their own cleanup event on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Click here to register.

Visit www.pitchintn.com/getinvolved for a complete list of participating breweries.

Pick-Up for a Pint is part of a new campaign launched by Tennessee business and industry leaders called Pitch In, an initiative to generate civic participation in local litter pickups that support state of Tennessee beautification programs.

The initiative was started by Nashville-based Jackalope Brewing Company and their neighbor, Turnip Green Creative Reuse, as part of the brewery’s commitment to environmental sustainability and their community. Steve Wright, who is president and head of operations at Jackalope, also serves on the board of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild.

“We are honored to work with industry leaders to bring Pick-Up for a Pint to breweries statewide and rally support for the state’s successful litter pickup programs that collectively remove over 11 million tons of trash from Tennessee’s roadsides and green spaces every year,” Wright said. “It is our every hope that breweries will be inspired to carry this work forward and Tennesseans will recognize the proactive role they must play in combatting Tennessee’s litter problem.”