NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With Thanksgiving next week, preparations are already underway for the Christmas season at the Tennessee Capitol. State officials harvested the official Tennessee Capitol Christmas tree this week, gearing up for the official kickoff to Christmas at the capitol.

Under the watchful eye of State Horticulturist Bill Tolbert, the tree was harvested from the Robertson County home of Ms. Dexie. Tolbert has been overseeing the state capitol tree since 1979.

The woman who originally planted the tree decades ago told News 2 she’s excited to see her tree be used in the state capitol for Christmas this year.

“We’re going to be able to share it with everybody,” Sue Hollister said. “That’s kind of neat.”

The official tree lighting ceremony is planned for Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m.