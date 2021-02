TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee is celebrating a big milestone: 225 years ago this month, back in 1796, William Blount and 54 other founders signed a new constitution here in the territorial capital of Knoxville.

Four months later on June 1, Tennessee earned its statehood status; this journey to statehood included dangerous expeditions and contentious political rivalries.

Tennessee become the first southwest territory to apply for statehood, and the 16th state of the Union.